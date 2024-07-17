Interpol arrests 300 people in a global crackdown on West African crime groups across 5 continents

By Monika Pronczuk, The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 6:25 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 6:26 am.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — In a global operation targeting West African organized crime groups across five continents, police arrested 300 people, seized $3 million and blocked 720 bank accounts, Interpol said Tuesday.

Operation Jackal III, which ran from 10 April to 3 July in 21 countries, aimed to fight online financial fraud and the West African syndicates behind it, the agency said in a statement.

“The volume of financial fraud stemming from West Africa is alarming and increasing,” said Isaac Oginni, director of Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre. “This operation’s results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks.”

One of the targeted groups was Black Axe, one of the most prominent criminal networks in West Africa. Black Axe operates in cyber fraud, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and is responsible for violent crimes both within Africa and globally, the agency added.

Black Axe used money mules to open bank accounts worldwide and is now under investigation in over 40 countries for related money laundering activities, the agency said. The suspects include citizens from Argentina, Colombia, Nigeria and Venezuela.

In Argentina, following a five-year investigation, the police cracked down on Black Axe and seized $ 1.2 million in high-quality counterfeit banknotes, arrested 72 suspects and froze approximately 100 bank accounts.

Interpol, which has 196 member countries and celebrated its centennial last year, works to help national police forces communicate with each other and track suspects and criminals in fields like counterterrorism, financial crime, child pornography, cybercrime and organized crime.

The world’s biggest — if not best-funded — police organization has been grappling with new challenges including a growing caseload of cybercrime and child sex abuse, and increasing divisions among its member countries.

Interpol had a total budget of about 176 million euros (about $188 million) last year, compared to more than 200 million euros at the European Union’s police agency, Europol, and some $11 billion at the FBI in the United States.

Monika Pronczuk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was suspected to have been caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We're...

1h ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover. Torrential...

2h ago

DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding
DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that were forced to close for many hours Tuesday afternoon due to flooding have slowly started to reopen. Toronto received more than...

updated

56m ago

Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike
Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike

On the 12th day of the LCBO strike, the union, which represents nearly 10,000 workers, says they will be returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)...

33m ago

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was suspected to have been caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We're...

1h ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover. Torrential...

2h ago

DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding
DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that were forced to close for many hours Tuesday afternoon due to flooding have slowly started to reopen. Toronto received more than...

updated

56m ago

Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike
Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike

On the 12th day of the LCBO strike, the union, which represents nearly 10,000 workers, says they will be returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

11h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

14h ago

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

16h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

16h ago

2:18
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours

Recycling and garbage bins were used to collect numerous leaks that sprung inside City Hall.

16h ago

More Videos