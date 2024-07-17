Jontay Porter, banned from NBA, asks court for permission to resume career in Greece

Jontay Porter
Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) looks to pass in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 5:49 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 5:53 am.

Former Toronto Raptors forward and center Jontay Porter, who has been banned from the NBA after admitting that he helped bettors by intentionally underperforming in games, asked a federal court Tuesday for permission to resume his playing career in Greece.

Porter, in a letter sent by attorney Jeff Jensen, is asking that some conditions of his bond be modified so that he can get his U.S. passport back, be allowed to travel in Europe and to reside in Patras, Greece. Jensen told the court that Porter would play for the Greek club Promitheas BC.

Prosecutors have no opposition to the request, Jensen wrote.

“The proposed modification would allow Mr. Porter to pursue a very fortunate — and quickly diminishing — opportunity to earn income through his primary skillset,” Jensen wrote.

“Mr. Porter, and more importantly his agent, believe such an opportunity is unlikely to arise again. … Since being banned from the NBA, there have been no other opportunities available to continue his basketball career. Mr. Porter has a limited window to earn an income through professional basketball during his prime earning years as a professional athlete.”

Related:

Porter, 24, pleaded guilty last month to a federal conspiracy crime in the scandal that got him banned from the league. He is free on $250,000 bond while awaiting sentencing set on Dec. 18 and prosecutors have estimated that he could be facing a range from just under three and a half years in prison to a little over four years.

Jensen has said Porter “was in over his head due to a gambling addiction.” Porter told the court he has undergone inpatient rehab for a gambling problem and remains in therapy, which is being done virtually and wouldn’t be affected by a move to Greece, Jensen said.

The Greek club has also arranged in-person counselling for Porter and plans to call for his mother and mother-in-law to regularly be with Porter and his wife in Greece to provide additional family support. Porter’s wife is also expecting a baby, Jensen said.

Porter averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 26 games, including five starts for Toronto this past season. He also played in 11 games for Memphis in the 2020-21 season.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned Porter in April after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was suspected to have been caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We're...

1h ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover. Torrential...

2h ago

DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding
DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that were forced to close for many hours Tuesday afternoon due to flooding have slowly started to reopen. Toronto received more than...

updated

59m ago

Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike
Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike

On the 12th day of the LCBO strike, the union, which represents nearly 10,000 workers, says they will be returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)...

36m ago

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was suspected to have been caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We're...

1h ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover. Torrential...

2h ago

DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding
DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that were forced to close for many hours Tuesday afternoon due to flooding have slowly started to reopen. Toronto received more than...

updated

59m ago

Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike
Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike

On the 12th day of the LCBO strike, the union, which represents nearly 10,000 workers, says they will be returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

11h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

14h ago

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

16h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

16h ago

2:18
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours
Toronto City Hall leaking due to heavy downpours

Recycling and garbage bins were used to collect numerous leaks that sprung inside City Hall.

16h ago

More Videos