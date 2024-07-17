Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear endorses federal effort to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug

FILE - A worker pulls leaves from the flower of a cannabis plant at Greenlight Dispensary, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. The Biden administration's push to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug won a strong endorsement Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said “the jury is no longer out” on its medical uses as an alternative to opioids that ravaged the Bluegrass State with overdose deaths. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

By Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 2:45 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 2:57 pm.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Biden administration’s push to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug won an endorsement Wednesday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said “the jury is no longer out” on its medical uses as an alternative to opioids that ravaged the Bluegrass State with overdose deaths.

The Democratic governor called the proposal a “significant, common-sense step forward,” especially for people with serious medical conditions. Beshear laid out his support in a letter to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

“The jury is no longer out on marijuana: it has medical uses and is currently being used for medical purposes,” Beshear wrote. “This recognition is overwhelming — and bipartisan.”

Two months ago, in a historic shift in American drug policy, the Justice Department formally moved to reclassify marijuana. If approved, the rule would move marijuana away from its current classification as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD. It instead would be a Schedule III substance, alongside such drugs as ketamine and some anabolic steroids. The plan would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.

Beshear’s letter focused on marijuana’s medical uses, with Kentucky’s medical cannabis program set to begin Jan. 1. Kentucky lawmakers passed the law in 2023, legalizing medical cannabis for people suffering from a list of debilitating illnesses. Beshear signed the measure and his administration has since crafted program regulations.

The proposed federal rule recognizes medical uses of cannabis and acknowledges it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs. The move comes after a recommendation from the federal Health and Human Services Department, which launched a review of the drug’s status at the urging of President Joe Biden.

In his letter, Beshear said the rescheduling would have a broad impact. For patients, he said, it would destigmatize medical marijuana, confirm medical freedom and provide an alternative to opioids.

“For communities, rescheduling means legal medical cannabis programs continue to provide a secure alternative to illicit and unregulated markets, further reducing crime and abuse,” he wrote.

From 2012 to 2016, more than 5,800 Kentuckians died from opioid abuse, he said.

Bruce Schreiner, The Associated Press

Top Stories

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

32m ago

Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels
Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

All of Toronto's beaches are currently deemed unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels following the heavy rains that drenched the city, causing widespread flooding and power outages. All 10 supervised...

3h ago

Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues
Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues

When Larry McCabe learned of a looming strike by the province's liquor store workers, he picked up just a few extra bottles for his two restaurants, thinking he would find other ways to keep the booze...

1h ago

Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts
Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts

Any Ontario strategy to end intimate partner violence must include more programs for men at risk of becoming perpetrators, an area in which the province is currently sorely lacking, experts told a committee...

2m ago

