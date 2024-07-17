Montreal network to tackle ‘explosion’ in infections such as syphilis with new trials

A Montreal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis. This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a tissue sample with the presence of numerous, corkscrew-shaped, darkly-stained, Treponema pallidum spirochetes, the bacterium responsible for causing syphilis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Skip Van Orden/CDC via AP, File

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2024 2:54 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 2:56 pm.

MONTREAL — A Monteal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.

Dr. Marina Klein of the McGill University Health Centre says syphilis rates have increased by more than 100 per cent in recent years across Canada, while HIV diagnoses rose almost 25 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

Klein says the reasons are complex but include COVID-19 disruptions, immigration patterns, barriers to accessing care and changes in the infections themselves.

She says the Pan-Canadian HIV/AIDS Clinical Trials Network will widen its focus to include all sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections and help find new ways to treat them.

Klein, who directs the network, says the group will conduct clinical trials across the country into diseases including mpox — formerly monkeypox — syphilis and hepatitis B.

She says the network also wants to study prevention and treatment approaches for groups who experience stigma or may not be able to access consistent care, including those living in Indigenous communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

