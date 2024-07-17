Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues

LCBO workers and supporters hold a strike rally at a picket line in front of an LCBO store, in Toronto on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Approximately 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario walked off the job July 5 after negotiations broke now, although the union that represents them said they were heading back to the bargaining table Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

TORONTO — When Larry McCabe learned of a looming strike by the province’s liquor store workers, he picked up just a few extra bottles for his two restaurants, thinking he would find other ways to keep the booze supply running.

But nearly two weeks later, the Stratford, Ont., restaurateur said he’s struggling to serve his customers. His establishments have already run out of house wine, and by the end of the week, he said they will drain the supply of key ingredients needed for cocktails.

McCabe said he’s now in “a bit of a limbo state” as he tries to procure alcohol from other sources.

“It is a very frustrating situation to be put in,” he said.

Approximately 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario walked off the job July 5 after negotiations broke now, although the union that represents them said they were heading back to the bargaining table Wednesday.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union has said the province’s alcohol expansion plans that would see ready-to-drink cocktails sold outside LCBO stores are the main issue in the dispute.

McCabe, who is also a member of Stratford city council, said the LCBO strike is putting additional strain on a hospitality industry that has been through major disruptions in recent years and is still struggling to adjust post-pandemic.

He isn’t alone in struggling to meet customers’ demands during peak summer season.

Olivia Harris, the manager of Black Jack Bar and Grill in Whitby, Ont., said getting certain types of alcohol is “next to impossible” right now.

She said she can get beer and wine from sources other than the LCBO, but not liquor such as spiced rum and Jagermeister.

“They are pretty understanding,” she said of her customers, “but it’s still annoying for us that we’re not able to serve our guests what they want to buy.”

Industry group Restaurants Canada said eateries across Ontario are struggling to procure booze amid the LCBO strike.

CEO Kelly Higginson said more than 14,000 Ontario restaurants and bars are licensed to serve alcohol, “and every one of them in some way is going to have been impacted.”

“It is a very significant challenge for sure,” she said. “And I can’t understate the impact that this will have, if things go on for too long.”

Higginson said her organization had talks with the LCBO over the weekend, and the liquor board pledged to prioritize supplying restaurants.

“They made some shifts in their plans to reallocate some resources to serving our industry specifically,” she said, adding that the LCBO’s online portal was initially slow but is now working better to process orders from restaurants.

The LCBO announced Sunday that it has abandoned plans to open a handful of locations for in-store shopping during the strike, saying that it has been able to successfully serve customers online and that it would instead be using resources “to further enhance support for bars, restaurants and other businesses.”

Higginson said a prolonged strike “is not good for any side” and that Restaurants Canada is hopeful an agreement will be reached very soon.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has ruled out reversing the expansion of ready-to-drink cocktail sales, but OPSEU worries that the move will threaten workers’ jobs.

In the midst of the labour dispute, the Ford government has published an online interactive map showing consumers where else they can buy alcohol during the strike, and has sped up its timeline for getting the pre-mixed cocktails into grocery stores.

McCabe, the restaurateur in Stratford, said he’s worried that his drinks menus will become harder so sustain – and eventually “irrelevant” – if the strike goes on.

“That is where we get into, I think, after this weekend,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

1h ago

Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels
Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

All of Toronto's beaches are currently deemed unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels following the heavy rains that drenched the city, causing widespread flooding and power outages. All 10 supervised...

2h ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

As residents survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says there's a need to figure out what their policies cover.

1h ago

Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains
Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains

Not even the 6 God could escape a biblical flood. Rapper Drake was one of the more high-profile victims of the epic torrential rains that overwhelmed much of the Greater Toronto Area's fragile infrastructure...

3h ago

