Oregon authorities recover body of award-winning chef who drowned in river accident

Naomi Pomeroy sits inside Cornet Custard, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Pomeroy, an award-winning chef who helped put Portland, Ore., on the map as a culinary destination, has drowned in an inner tubing accident in the Willamette River, authorities said. She was 49 years old. Pomeroy drowned Saturday, July 13, 2024, near Corvallis after the group she was tubing with got caught on an exposed snag in the water, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. (Vickie Connor/The Oregonian via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 9:34 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 9:43 pm.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities said Wednesday that they have recovered the body of award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy following her drowning in a river accident.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said it located her body Wednesday morning in the Willamette River between Corvallis and Albany after canoers saw it and called 911.

Authorities said they notified her family and released her body to a funeral home.

Pomeroy died Saturday evening after the group she was inner tubing with got caught on an exposed snag in the water, the sheriff’s office said. Pomeroy was pulled under the water and trapped by a paddle board leash attached to her, Captain Chris Duffitt said. She was 49 years old.

Authorities said the other two people in the group were safely transported to a boat launch.

Pomeroy rose to prominence in the Portland food scene after opening the restaurant Beast in 2007. The restaurant paved the way for her to win a coveted James Beard award for best chef in the Northwest in 2014.

The restaurant closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but Pomeroy had just recently opened a new frozen custard shop. She was also known for her appearance on cooking shows, including Top Chef Masters, and owned the Portland cocktail bar Expatriate with her husband.

Since Pomeroy’s death, tributes have poured in from chefs and major Oregon figures, including U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, whose district includes much of Portland.

“Naomi was not just a fabulous chef and entrepreneur, but an amazing human being,” Blumenauer said in a statement. “Her impact went far beyond Portland, helping establish our leadership and reputation for food excellence. She will be greatly missed.”

