Premiers wrapping up Council of the Federation summer meeting in Halifax

Canada's premiers gather for a group photo during the Council of the Federation meetings in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. The premiers of the 10 provinces and three territories are in Halifax this week for a three-day gathering hosted by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2024 4:00 am.

HALIFAX — Canada’s premiers are wrapping up the summer meeting of the Council of the Federation today.

The premiers of the 10 provinces and three territories have been in Halifax for their three-day gathering hosted by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

A statement from the premiers says key priorities that have been discussed include housing, affordability and skills training; strategic infrastructure; the future of energy; and emergency preparedness and response.

Several premiers have expressed frustration over what they say is a lack of teamwork from the federal government on important files.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a lack of collaboration has resulted in the doubling up of services like dental care and pharmacare.

British Columbia’s David Eby says he and his counterparts have called for years at federation get-togethers for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — calls that he says have, so far, gone unanswered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

