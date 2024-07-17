Republican National Convention to focus on foreign policy

MILWAUKEE — The future of United States foreign policy is expected to be the focus of the Republican National Convention tonight as many party faithful call for America to step back from its contributions to the world.

Impassioned speeches are likely to touch on trade agreements, the war in Ukraine and NATO during Day 3 of the party’s national convention, which is themed “Make America Strong Once Again.”

Former president Donald Trump who is now officially the Republican candidate on the ballot this fall, has repeatedly claimed he would not defend NATO members that don’t meet defence spending targets — of which Canada is one.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to meet the spending target of two per cent gross domestic product during a NATO leaders’ summit in Washington last week but has been criticized that the 2032 timeline is too long.

Trudeau was pushed to speed up the spending timeline during Canada’s Premiers summit in Halifax earlier today.

A second Trump presidency could also put America’s support for Ukraine in peril with the former president suggesting a dramatic decline in U.S. aid to the war-ravaged country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump and Republican vice-presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, attend the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Carolyn Kaster

