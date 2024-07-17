Rights groups urge Uzbek president to veto law on deporting or barring ‘undesirable’ foreigners

By The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 8:42 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — More than 25 human rights groups are calling on Uzbekistan’s president to veto a proposed law that would allow foreigners to be deported or blocked from entry if they are deemed undesirable for a wide array of reasons including insulting the country.

The legislation was passed by the lower house of parliament in June and needs passage by the upper house to be sent to President Shvkat Mirziyoyev to sign.

The bill says foreigners may be declared undesirable if they make public statements or actions that pose a threat to Uzbekistan’s security, provoke racial or religious enmity, or discredit Uzbeks’ dignity and history.

In a statement published in early July by the Article19.org freedom of expression group, the human rights organizations said, “We fear that this legislation could effectively be used to ban entry for those advocating for human rights in Uzbekistan, as well as those reporting on rights violations, corruption, abuse of power, the socio-political landscape, women’s rights, the environment, and other politically sensitive issues.

“The adoption of provisions to impose entry bans on foreigners who shed light on human rights conditions inside the country represents a sharp departure from President Mirziyoyev’s recent policies of de-isolation, reform, openness and engagement with the international community,” the statement said. It was endorsed by groups including Reporters Without Borders and the Belarusian human rights group Viasna, whose imprisoned founder was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was suspected to have been caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We're...

2h ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover. Torrential...

5h ago

DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding
DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that were forced to close for many hours Tuesday afternoon due to flooding have slowly started to reopen. Toronto received more than...

1h ago

Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike
Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike

On the 12th day of the LCBO strike, the union, which represents nearly 10,000 workers, says they will be returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)...

3h ago

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said less than 5,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was suspected to have been caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We're...

2h ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

TORONTO — As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover. Torrential...

5h ago

DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding
DVP, sections of Gardiner reopen following severe flooding

Sections of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) that were forced to close for many hours Tuesday afternoon due to flooding have slowly started to reopen. Toronto received more than...

1h ago

Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike
Union returning to bargaining table amid LCBO workers' strike

On the 12th day of the LCBO strike, the union, which represents nearly 10,000 workers, says they will be returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday. Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto

A massive storm causes widespread flooding across parts of Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on how the torrential rain impacted key roadways and infrastructure.

14h ago

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

14h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

17h ago

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

19h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

19h ago

More Videos