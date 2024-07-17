Second abandoned sea otter pup rescued in B.C. in less than a month

A sea otter pup named Luna is shown in this recent handout photo. A second abandoned sea otter has been rescued near Tofino, B.C., marking the first time the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society has been taking care of two fragile pups at the same time. A statement from the organization says the northern sea otter, named Luna, was found July 13 on Vargas Island, near Tofino, B.C., with remnants of her umbilical cord still attached. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2024 1:44 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 1:56 pm.

TOFINO, B.C. — A second abandoned sea otter has been rescued in B.C. waters, marking the first time the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society has had to take care of two fragile pups at the same time.

A statement from the society says the northern sea otter, named Luna, was found July 13 on Vargas Island, near Tofino, B.C., with remnants of her umbilical cord still attached.

Rescuers say she weighs only 1.58 kilograms and is under round-the-clock care, being bottle-fed a special formula every 90 minutes.

It says the animal is in critical condition and her prognosis “remains guarded” since pups cannot swim, hunt, or regulate their body temperature on their own at this age.

Luna arrived at the rescue almost a month after a weeks-old sea otter named Tofino after the namesake town was saved after apparently being abandoned by its mother.

The rescue society says it is the only facility able to care for animals like Tofino and Luna, and that helping two of them at once will cause significant challenges.

“We rely on the generosity of the public to help us meet the growing costs of veterinary care, medications, and specialized food required for these vulnerable animals,” senior manager Lindsaye Akhurst said in the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

