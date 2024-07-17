The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot by officers responding to a domestic violence call during which two people were stabbed in London, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said London Police Service officers were called to a residence on Wellesley Crescent near Clark Road and Trafalgar Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they located a man holding a knife and determined that two people had been stabbed. A third person inside the home was uninjured.

The SIU confirmed an interaction with police and two officers discharged their firearms at the man. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old girl remains in hospital in critical condition, while a 22-year-old, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was discharged.

The province’s police watchdog said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.