Tyler James Williams, Nikki Glaser, Eric André and more react to their Emmy nominations

This image released by Disney shows Tyler James Williams in a scene from "Abbott Elementary." (Gilles Mingasson/Disney-ABC via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 3:42 pm.

Reactions from select nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards, including some first-time nominees.

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

“You want to do it with good people, and I’m happy that I get to be on this journey with good people and celebrate this with good people. So it’s not just a celebration of what happened, but who it happened with. ” — Williams, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Abbott Elementary.”

Nikki Glaser, for her special “Someday You’ll Die”

“I’m trying not to let my imposter syndrome sneak in and I’m just trying to embrace it and go, ‘Yeah, thank you, I deserve this.’ But there’s that creeping thing of like, ‘Is this a mistake?’ But I’m so excited because I worked really hard on this, and it feels good to get acknowledged in this way and it feels good to celebrate it with the team of people that made it with me, as well.” — Glaser, nominated for best pre-recorded variety special for “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.”

Eric André, “The Eric André Show”

“I was so overcome with emotions. I cried. I almost threw up — like a cathartic positive vomit. I was overcome with joy. Now, I feel like I just got out of a boxing match and the adrenaline has crashed. I’m on very little sleep, so I’m going to eat a bowl of spaghetti and take a nap and process this.” — André, earning his first nomination for best performer in a short form comedy or drama series for “The Eric Andre Show.” He spoke after taking a red-eye flight from Alaska.

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

“I was crying and my mom said, ‘You’re crying for your husband, but not for you.’ And I said, I don’t care about me. I’m excited about him.’ So that was a real surprise for us. We did not have his and hers Emmy nominations on our bingo card for this morning.” — Coon, nominated for best actress in a drama series for “The Gilded Age.” Coon’s husband, Tracy Letts, was also nominated for best guest actor in a drama series for ”Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

“A lot of times, I’m being mentioned as an honorable mention or snubs lists. And that’s cool. At least people are recognizing my work that has been done on a particular project. I was shocked because I went into it excited for the show. But to also know I was personally nominated, that’s why I wasn’t really expecting it. I was confident in my performance for sure. It’s only a few slots, but I’m glad I was recognized.

“It’s not like I wasn’t expecting anything. I was excited to see ‘Fargo’ get nominated. I wanted to see that. I asked my team ‘Do I get to go?’ And they were like ‘Hell yeah, you get to go. You got nominated.’ I was like ’What? What are you talking about?’ I just couldn’t believe it. I’m still sitting here in shock.” — Morris, who received his first Emmy nomination in the best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series category for “Fargo.”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

“Usually, I’m pretty good with words. But to see that, and to be amongst somebody (Lily Gladstone), who I admire, so talented and graceful, somebody who has already kicked the door open and leaving it open. We’re making history as the first two women nominated. It means the world to not just us individually, but us as a whole. We as … Indigenous people. It means so much. There’s so many boxes we both check collectively and individually as Indigenous. It’s an amazing time in history. It’s about time, man. Once those doors get blown open, we are coming in deep!” — Reis, nominated for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for “True Detective: Night Country.” Reis and Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous women nominated for acting Emmys.

___

For more coverage on this year’s Emmy Awards and recent television shows, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/television

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

34m ago

Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels
Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

All of Toronto's beaches are currently deemed unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels following the heavy rains that drenched the city, causing widespread flooding and power outages. All 10 supervised...

4h ago

Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues
Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues

When Larry McCabe learned of a looming strike by the province's liquor store workers, he picked up just a few extra bottles for his two restaurants, thinking he would find other ways to keep the booze...

1h ago

Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts
Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts

Any Ontario strategy to end intimate partner violence must include more programs for men at risk of becoming perpetrators, an area in which the province is currently sorely lacking, experts told a committee...

4m ago

Top Stories

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

34m ago

Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels
Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

All of Toronto's beaches are currently deemed unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels following the heavy rains that drenched the city, causing widespread flooding and power outages. All 10 supervised...

4h ago

Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues
Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues

When Larry McCabe learned of a looming strike by the province's liquor store workers, he picked up just a few extra bottles for his two restaurants, thinking he would find other ways to keep the booze...

1h ago

Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts
Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts

Any Ontario strategy to end intimate partner violence must include more programs for men at risk of becoming perpetrators, an area in which the province is currently sorely lacking, experts told a committee...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

2h ago

2:43
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto

A massive storm causes widespread flooding across parts of Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on how the torrential rain impacted key roadways and infrastructure.

20h ago

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

21h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

23h ago

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.
More Videos