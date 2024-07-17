U.S. eases border rules for dogs from Canada as Liberals try to secure exemption

OTTAWA — Health Minister Mark Holland says he’s trying to convince U.S. authorities that Canadian dogs should be allowed to cross the border without restrictions.

The Centers for Disease Control is imposing new rules on Aug. 1 aimed at stopping the spread of rabies.

But Holland says there is no rabies in dogs in Canada so the federal government has secured some changes to the rules.

Dogs heading stateside need to be at least six months old and vaccinated, and have a universally readable microchip.

Their owners will need to fill out a CDC form and have a veterinarian sign an export document.

The rules also apply to Americans who are returning home with their dogs after a visit to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

