The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

Dogs
A dog is seen with its head out of a window. Beginning August 1, 2024, the United States is implementing new restrictions on dogs crossing the border. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto and Cormac MacSweeney

Posted July 17, 2024 12:24 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 12:51 pm.

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

New American rules kicking in on Aug. 1, 2024, add several restrictions when crossing the border with your beloved pet, leading to the federal government actively seeking a complete exemption for Canadian travellers.

Despite months of talks to try and sway the U.S. away from this move, Canadians will still face these strict new rules when heading south of the border, as will Americans returning to the U.S. from our country.

Americans have made some concessions regarding receiving official government validation for your dog’s records and the type of microchips. However, at this time, dogs crossing the U.S. border will still have to have a chip and a vaccination record signed by a veterinarian, and owners will have to fill out multiple forms that get inspected at the border.

“If you are travelling with a pet or planning to import an animal to Canada, you will need the right paperwork at the border to meet Canada’s import requirements,” Canada’s government states online. “If you don’t, you risk experiencing delays at the border, and your animal may not be allowed into Canada.”

Canada’s health minister, Mark Holland, says he is worried about the negative impacts.

“Having these forms done by veterinarians in Canada is going to [take] a lot of time to get validated,” said Holland. “As well as making sure all dogs have this chip. It’s going to cost a lot of money.”

Feds believe cooler heads will prevail

According to the new regulations, as of Aug. 1, 2024, dogs that do not meet the U.S. import requirements may be subject to additional testing or requirements at the owner’s/importer’s expense, may be denied entry and returned to the country of departure at the owner’s/importer’s expense, or other enforcement actions.

Holland believes this will hurt tourism and cross-border trade since many truckers travel with dogs.

brown and black short coated dog in white car
Despite months of talks to try and sway the U.S. away from this move, Canadians will still face these strict new rules when heading south of the border, as will Americans returning to the U.S. from our country. Photo: Unsplash.

“Frankly, I don’t think this is a good use of a border officer’s time,” he added. “It’s fixing a problem that doesn’t exist.

“There are a lot of issues at the border. Whether or not my Maltese is another Maltese and having a border officer figure that out doesn’t make sense to me,” Holland noted.

The federal health minister said there would be a two-month grace period during which people without proper documentation would receive a warning, but the feds are still pushing for a full exemption.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said around 3,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We've made significant...

updated

1h ago

10 arrested in Peel police's largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
10 arrested in Peel police's largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

Peel Regional Police announced their largest-ever illegal gun seizure on Wednesday, with 10 people facing charges and the recovery of 71 firearms. Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah was joined by Deputy...

updated

26m ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

As residents survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says there's a need to figure out what their policies cover.

12m ago

Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains
Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains

Not even the 6 God could escape a biblical flood. Rapper Drake was one of the more high-profile victims of the epic torrential rains that overwhelmed much of the Greater Toronto Area's fragile infrastructure...

1h ago

Top Stories

Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages
Power mostly restored in Toronto after flooding at Hydro One transmission station causes widespread outages

Toronto Hydro said around 3,000 customers across Toronto remain without power after a widespread outage on Tuesday, which was caused by flooding at a Hydro One transmission station. "We've made significant...

updated

1h ago

10 arrested in Peel police's largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
10 arrested in Peel police's largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

Peel Regional Police announced their largest-ever illegal gun seizure on Wednesday, with 10 people facing charges and the recovery of 71 firearms. Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah was joined by Deputy...

updated

26m ago

What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding

As residents survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says there's a need to figure out what their policies cover.

12m ago

Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains
Drake's Bridle Path mansion flooded during Tuesday's epic rains

Not even the 6 God could escape a biblical flood. Rapper Drake was one of the more high-profile victims of the epic torrential rains that overwhelmed much of the Greater Toronto Area's fragile infrastructure...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto

A massive storm causes widespread flooding across parts of Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on how the torrential rain impacted key roadways and infrastructure.

17h ago

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

17h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

20h ago

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.

22h ago

1:10
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP
ON CAM: Drivers rescued from stranded cars on flooded DVP

A number of drivers needed assistance exiting their vehicles after getting stuck on the DVP in extremely high water due to heavy rain.

22h ago

More Videos