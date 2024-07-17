US judge dismisses Republican challenge over counting of post-Election Day mail ballots in Nevada

By Gabe Stern, The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 8:24 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 8:26 pm.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by national and state Republicans that sought to bar Nevada from counting mail ballots received after Election Day.

A state law passed by Democrats in 2021 allows election officials to tally ballots received by 5 p.m. on the fourth day after Election Day, as long as the envelopes are postmarked before the end of Election Day.

The judge rejected Republicans’ assertions that this was unconstitutional and violated federal law, as well as their claim that the rule gave Democrats an unfair electoral advantage and diluted the power of Republicans votes.

The lawsuit was filed in May by the Republican National Committee, the Nevada Republican Party and former President Donald Trump’s campaign. It named as defendants Nevada’s Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and other local election officials.

Aguilar’s office declined to comment on the dismissal.

The plaintiffs also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The post-Election Day tally is part of Nevada’s universal mail ballot system, where a mail ballot is sent to all eligible voters unless they opt out.

Nevada is one of 19 states that allows ballots to be tallied if they are received after Election Day. Supporters of those rules say they make it easier to vote and ensure that those who cast ballots by mail have as much time to make up their minds as those who vote on Election Day. Opponents contend the practice slows the tallying of election results and undermines trust in the system.

The lawsuit was one of dozens filed by the party as it challenged election rules after Trump loyalists perpetuated claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

Biden defeated Trump in Nevada in 2020 by just under 2.5%, or 34,000 votes. Both candidates have made regular stops in the western swing state leading up to November, including on Wednesday when Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

Gabe Stern, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance
Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance's office says it is happy that LCBO talks have resumed on Wednesday, but stresses one thing is not up for negotiation - ready-to-drink beverages. Premier Doug Ford‘s plan to...

50m ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

2h ago

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

4h ago

Top Stories

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance
Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance's office says it is happy that LCBO talks have resumed on Wednesday, but stresses one thing is not up for negotiation - ready-to-drink beverages. Premier Doug Ford‘s plan to...

50m ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

2h ago

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

7h ago

4:09
New requirements for travellers bringing their dog to the U.S.
New requirements for travellers bringing their dog to the U.S.

New rules will soon take effect for those looking to bring their dog to the United States. Glen McGregor has details on the paperwork you'll soon need.

3h ago

2:45
Rain potential continues through the evening and Wednesday
Rain potential continues through the evening and Wednesday

After a month's worth of rain dropped on Toronto Tuesday, it may not be over yet. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:43
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto

A massive storm causes widespread flooding across parts of Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on how the torrential rain impacted key roadways and infrastructure.
2:38
LCBO launches advertising blitz on day 11 of strike as negotiations stall
LCBO launches advertising blitz on day 11 of strike as negotiations stall

Both the LCBO and OPSEU have released ads in an effort to persuade the public to take their side, as the strike enters day 11 with no end in sight. Tina Yazdani reports. 
More Videos