US judge suspends Alaska Cook Inlet lease, pending additional environmental review

FILE - Visitors to Point Woronzof Park watch the sun set over Cook Inlet and Mount Susitna, on June 7, 2013, in Anchorage, Alaska. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, has suspended the lone lease stemming from a 2022 oil and gas lease sale in Alaska's Cook Inlet basin after finding problems with the environmental review the sale was based on. (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File)

By Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 3:40 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 3:56 pm.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge has suspended the lease stemming from a 2022 oil and gas sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet basin after finding problems with the environmental review it was based on.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason, in a decision Tuesday, found the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management failed in its analysis of the impact of ship noise on Cook Inlet beluga whales, which are listed as protected under the Endangered Species Act. She also found problematic the agency’s lumping together of the beluga whales and other marine mammals when weighing cumulative impacts, noting that the Cook Inlet belugas “have been impacted differently than other marine mammals in Cook Inlet by past actions” and that the agency should have considered cumulative impacts of leasing activities on them separately.

Gleason, who is based in Alaska, declined to vacate the lease sale, as the conservation groups who sued over the sale had requested. Instead, she suspended the lease issued in the sale pending a supplemental environmental review that addresses the issues she identified.

The Interior Department had no comment, said Giovanni Rocco, an agency spokesperson; the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management falls under Interior. An email seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for Hilcorp Alaska LLC, which submitted the only bid in the 2022 lease sale. Hilcorp is the major natural gas producer in Cook Inlet.

The conservation groups had signaled their intent to sue over the lease sale days before it was held.

Carole Holley, an attorney with Earthjustice involved in the litigation, called Tuesday’s ruling a victory for Alaska communities, beluga whales and “future generations who will face a hotter planet.”

“We’re celebrating the fact that this destructive lease sale has been sent back to the drawing board, and we will continue to push for a transition away from fossil fuels and toward a brighter and healthier energy future,” Holley said in a statement.

In May 2022, the Interior Department said it would not move forward with the proposed Cook Inlet sale due to a “lack of industry interest in leasing in the area,” according to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. But Congress later passed legislation calling for a lease sale in Cook Inlet by the end of 2022 and two lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico in 2023. Those provisions were part of a sprawling package that also included major investments in efforts to fight climate change.

Cook Inlet is Alaska’s oldest producing oil and gas basin, where production peaked in the 1970s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Alaska’s most populous region relies on natural gas from Cook Inlet. The state has also seen low interest in its recent Cook Inlet lease sales.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

33m ago

Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels
Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

All of Toronto's beaches are currently deemed unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels following the heavy rains that drenched the city, causing widespread flooding and power outages. All 10 supervised...

4h ago

Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues
Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues

When Larry McCabe learned of a looming strike by the province's liquor store workers, he picked up just a few extra bottles for his two restaurants, thinking he would find other ways to keep the booze...

1h ago

Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts
Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts

Any Ontario strategy to end intimate partner violence must include more programs for men at risk of becoming perpetrators, an area in which the province is currently sorely lacking, experts told a committee...

3m ago

Top Stories

The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs
The U.S. will soon implement new border rules for Canadians travelling with dogs

For Canadians, a road trip with their dog to the United States is about to become more stressful and costly, and this is not sitting well with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. New American...

33m ago

Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels
Every Toronto beach currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

All of Toronto's beaches are currently deemed unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels following the heavy rains that drenched the city, causing widespread flooding and power outages. All 10 supervised...

4h ago

Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues
Ontario restaurants struggle to procure booze as the LCBO strike continues

When Larry McCabe learned of a looming strike by the province's liquor store workers, he picked up just a few extra bottles for his two restaurants, thinking he would find other ways to keep the booze...

1h ago

Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts
Domestic violence strategy should include more prevention programs: experts

Any Ontario strategy to end intimate partner violence must include more programs for men at risk of becoming perpetrators, an area in which the province is currently sorely lacking, experts told a committee...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

2h ago

2:43
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto
Torrential rain leads to widespread flooding in Toronto

A massive storm causes widespread flooding across parts of Toronto. Afua Baah has the details on how the torrential rain impacted key roadways and infrastructure.

20h ago

2:44
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'
Residents consider leaving the GTHA due to 'congestion crisis'

How bad has the traffic become in Toronto? It turns out many residents are thinking about packing up and moving away. Shauna Hunt is looking at a new report on gridlock... and the battle to get things moving.

21h ago

3:17
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one
The drive and ride home across Toronto will be a problematic one

The massive flooding across the GTA is certainly going to cause havoc for the drive and ride home for commuters. OPP Constable Scott Stratton joins us to provide driving safety tips.

23h ago

1:11
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers
FROM THE SCENE: Don Valley River floods section of DVP, stranding drivers

A swollen Don Valley River due to heavy rainfall flooded a section of the DVP leaving drivers waiting for help from rescuers.
More Videos