What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

An electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium in a 2002 handout photo. Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, CDC, Elizabeth White, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 17, 2024 10:50 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 10:56 pm.

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk.

WHAT IS LISTERIA?

The Listeria bacterium is found in soil, sewage and untreated water. It can also be found in foods such as meat, seafood, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

HOW DOES THE BACTERIUM GET INTO FOOD?

Listeria can get into fruits and vegetables if contaminated water is used on crops. They can also become contaminated from Listeria in soil and manure-based fertilizers.

Food manufacturing and processing facilities can also spread the bacteria if contaminated water or contaminated ingredients are used there, Health Canada says.

McMaster University microbiologist Lori Burrows says Listeria can also get into food or liquids if surfaces or equipment in processing plants aren’t sufficiently disinfected.

WHAT IS LISTERIOSIS?

Listeriosis is an illness caused by consumption of Listeria-contaminated food or water.

It can also be passed from mother to baby during pregnancy.

The illness can also spread through contact with infected animals, but it’s generally not spread between people, public health officials say.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Listeriosis can cause vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Symptoms of severe listeriosis may appear up to 70 days after you have been exposed to Listeria. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal.

WHO’S MOST AT RISK?

People with weakened immune systems, adults over the age of 60 and pregnant women – including their fetus or newborn baby – are at heightened risk of listeriosis complications, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

37m ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

2h ago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance
Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance's office says it is happy that LCBO talks have resumed on Wednesday, but stresses one thing is not up for negotiation - ready-to-drink beverages. Premier Doug Ford‘s plan to...

3h ago

