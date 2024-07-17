Woman charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed at Newmarket apartment

York police
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 17, 2024 12:53 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 12:54 pm.

York Regional Police have charged a 30-year-old woman with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man at an apartment in Newmarket on Sunday.

Officers were called to a residence in the Main Street and Millard Avenue area at around 10:30 p.m. on July 14 for reports of an injured male.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He has since been identified as Blake Bibby, 36, of Newmarket.

On Tuesday, July 16, police charged Mckenzie Gill, of Toronto, with second-degree murder.

Police say the accused and the victim were known to each other.

