A police officer has been wounded in a knife attack in Paris, France’s interior minister says

Police officers and rescue workers gather near the Champs-Elysees avenue, after a stabbing Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Paris. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a police officer was attacked in Paris on Thursday in the Champs-Elysees neighborhood and the assailant was immediately "neutralized," just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 2:53 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 2:56 pm.

PARIS (AP) — A police officer was wounded in a knife attack in Paris on Thursday in the Champs-Elysees neighborhood and the assailant was immediately “neutralized,” authorities said, just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the attack happened in the 8th arrondissement of Paris while police were “responding to a call from officers securing a store.”

“The perpetrator was immediately neutralized by police officers,” he posted on X, expressing his “unwavering support” to the victim.

The condition of the officer wasn’t immediately known.

An official with knowledge of the police case said the assailant was still alive and that officers prevented him from taking further action. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t allowed to disclose details about the case.

Thursday’s knife attack comes just days after a man stabbed and wounded a French soldier patrolling Paris on Monday outside the Gare de l’Est train station in eastern Paris. The man was taken to a psychiatric hospital, according to French prosecutors.

The city has been under a high security alert before the start of the Paris Games on July 26.

Darmanin is staying on in a caretaker role at the interior ministry until a new government is formed in the wake of a legislative election earlier this month.

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

58m ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

58m ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

20h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

20h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

21h ago

2:43
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

We're about to learn a lot more about JD Vance, who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook looks at what impact Vance could have on the Trump campaign and foreign policy.

22h ago

More Videos