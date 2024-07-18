Accused in Coutts blockade trial feared food shortages, questioned COVID-19 vaccine

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — One of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says he was worried about government overreach, food shortages and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chris Carbert is testifying in his own defence at the trial in Lethbridge.

Carbert says he didn’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine for him or his son.

He says he worried truckers were being forced to have vaccine passports and that the resulting dispute would impact the food chain.

He says he also worried that if the pandemic led to food shortages, the unvaccinated would be the ones left to suffer.

Carbert and Anthony Olienick are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the blockade, which tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in a protest over COVID-19 rules.

Olienick and Carbert are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

