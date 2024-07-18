African Development Bank approves $1B loan to South Africa’s state-owned rail and ports company

FILE - Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, smiles during an interview with The Associated Press in Lagos Nigeria, on March. 5, 2024. The African Development Bank said Thursday July 18, 2024 it had approved a $1 billion loan to South Africa's state-owned rail and ports company, Transnet. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 9:17 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 9:26 am.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The African Development Bank said Thursday it had approved a $1 billion loan to South Africa’s state-owned rail and ports company, Transnet.

The 25-year loan was wholly guaranteed by the South African government and will help finance the first phase of a $8.1 billion investment plan for Transnet to improve the country’s ailing rail and port infrastructure, the bank said.

South Africa has the most industrialized economy in Africa, but its deteriorating rail and ports are seen as significant barriers to foreign business investment and have strangled the efficiency of its export market. Transnet is also one of several state-owned companies to previously come under scrutiny for corruption and mismanagement.

In a statement released by the bank, Transnet Group chief executive Michelle Phillips said the loan would make “a significant contribution to Transnet’s capital investment plan to stabilize and improve the rail network and to contribute to the broader South African economy.”

Boosting South Africa’s stagnant economy and reducing sky-high unemployment levels has been a top priority for President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose African National Congress party was punished by voters in an election in May when it lost its 30-year majority and was forced to share power in a new coalition government.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

10h ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

updated

27m ago

Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant
Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant

Production of the Ford F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at the Oakville assembly plant is expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

1h ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

10h ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

updated

27m ago

Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant
Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant

Production of the Ford F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at the Oakville assembly plant is expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

1h ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

15h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

16h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

16h ago

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

21h ago

More Videos