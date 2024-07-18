Alabama set to execute man for fatal shooting of a delivery driver during a 1998 robbery attempt

FILE - This undated image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Keith Edmund Gavin. The Alabama prison system in a statement Friday, July 12, 2024, said it has agreed to forgo an autopsy on Muslim death row inmate Gavin, scheduled to be executed Thursday, July 18, who said the post-mortem procedure would violate his religious beliefs. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

By Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 1:04 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 1:12 am.

A man convicted of killing a delivery driver who stopped for cash at an ATM to take his wife to dinner is facing scheduled execution Thursday night in Alabama.

Keith Edmund Gavin, 64, is set to receive a lethal injection at a prison in southwest Alabama. He was convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of William Clayton Jr. in Cherokee County.

Alabama last week agreed in Gavin’s case to forgo a post-execution autopsy, which is typically performed on executed inmates in the state. Gavin, who is Muslim, said the procedure would violate his religious beliefs. Gavin had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop plans for an autopsy, and the state settled the complaint.

Clayton, a courier service driver, had driven to an ATM in downtown Centre on the evening of March 6, 1998. He had just finished work and was getting money to take his wife to dinner, according to a court summary of trial testimony. Prosecutors said Gavin shot Clayton during an attempted robbery, pushed him in to the passenger’s seat of the van Clayton was driving and drove off in the vehicle. A law enforcement officer testified that he began pursuing the van and the driver — a man he later identified as Gavin — shot at him before fleeing on foot into the woods.

At the time, Gavin was on parole in Illinois after serving 17 years of a 34-year sentence for murder, according to court records.

“There is no doubt about Gavin’s guilt or the seriousness of his crime,” the Alabama attorney general’s office wrote in requesting an execution date for Gavin.

A jury convicted Gavin of capital murder and voted 10-2 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed. Most states now require a jury to be in unanimous agreement to impose a death sentence.

A federal judge in 2020 ruled that Gavin had ineffective counsel at his sentencing hearing because his original lawyers failed to present more mitigating evidence of Gavin’s violent and abusive childhood.

Gavin grew up in a “gang-infested housing project in Chicago, living in overcrowded houses that were in poor condition, where he was surrounded by drug activity, crime, violence, and riots,” U.S. District Judge Karon O Bowdre wrote.

A federal appeals court overturned the decision which allowed the death sentence to stand.

Gavin had been largely handling his own appeals in the days ahead of his scheduled execution. He filed a handwritten request for a stay of execution, asking that “for the sake of life and limb” that the lethal injection be stopped. A circuit judge and the Alabama Supreme Court rejected that request.

Death penalty opponents delivered a petition Wednesday to Gov. Kay Ivey asking her to grant clemency to Gavin. They argued that there are questions about the fairness of Gavin’s trial and that Alabama is going against the “downward trend of executions” in most states.

“There’s no room for the death penalty with our advancements in society,” said Gary Drinkard, who spent five years on Alabama’s death row. Drinkard had been convicted of the 1993 murder of a junkyard dealer but the Alabama Supreme Court in 2000 overturned his conviction. He was acquitted at his second trial after his defense attorneys presented evidence that he was at home at the time of the killing.

If carried out, it would be the state’s third execution this year and the 10th in the nation, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Missouri also have conducted executions this year. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday halted the planned execution of a Texas inmate 20 minutes before he was to receive a lethal injection.

Kim Chandler, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

2h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

3h ago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press...

3h ago

Top Stories

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

2h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

3h ago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

6h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

12h ago

4:09
New requirements for travellers bringing their dog to the U.S.
New requirements for travellers bringing their dog to the U.S.

New rules will soon take effect for those looking to bring their dog to the United States. Glen McGregor has details on the paperwork you'll soon need.

8h ago

2:45
Rain potential continues through the evening and Wednesday
Rain potential continues through the evening and Wednesday

After a month's worth of rain dropped on Toronto Tuesday, it may not be over yet. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos