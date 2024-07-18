Appeal denied: Frank Zampino, ex-aide at Montreal City Hall, to face corruption trial

MONTREAL — The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal by a former chair of Montreal city council’s executive committee, who wanted to avoid facing trial on corruption charges.

The decision confirms Frank Zampino and his fellow accused will be tried on charges of fraud, breach of trust and municipal corruption, with a trial scheduled to begin in January 2025.

As per its usual practice, the high court did not publish its reasons for refusing to hear the case.

The charges against the former right-hand man to Gerald Tremblay, who was mayor from 2001 to 2012, allege that municipal contracts were awarded in exchange for political donations.

A judge stayed charges against Zampino in 2019, after finding that police wiretaps violated his constitutional rights.

Quebec’s Court of Appeal ruled last fall that violations occurred but weren’t serious enough to justify a stay of proceedings, and ordered the trial to take place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press