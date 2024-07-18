Appeals courts are still blocking Biden’s efforts to expand LGBTQ+ protections under Title IX

FILE - Demonstrators advocating for transgender rights and healthcare stand outside of the Ohio Statehouse, Jan. 24, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 17, refused to lift a judge's order temporarily blocking the Biden administration’s new Title IX rule meant to expand protections for LGBTQ+ students. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 3:59 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 4:13 pm.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has refused to pause a lower court order that blocks a Biden administration effort to enhance protections for LGBTQ+ students under the federal law known as Title IX.

At issue is an administration rule meant to expand the definition of sexual harassment at schools and colleges and add safeguards for victims. The new protections have been praised by civil rights advocates. Opponents say they undermine the spirit of Title IX, a 1972 law barring sex discrimination in education.

A federal judge in western Louisiana had blocked the rule, responding to a lawsuit filed by Republican state officials in Louisiana, Mississippi and Montana. The 2-1 ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans was dated Wednesday — the same day the Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit appeals court issued a similar ruling in a Kentucky-filed lawsuit. That has so far resulted in the law being blocked in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Other states where federal judges have blocked the new rule while it is litigated include Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Republicans argue the policy is a ruse to allow transgender girls to play on some sports teams. The Biden administration said the rule does not apply to athletics.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

31m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

3h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

50m ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

Top Stories

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

31m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

3h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

50m ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

22h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

22h ago

2:43
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

We're about to learn a lot more about JD Vance, who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook looks at what impact Vance could have on the Trump campaign and foreign policy.

23h ago

More Videos