Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces trade mission to Europe

FILE - Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., speaking during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. Sanders on Thursday said she's traveling to Europe for her second trade mission there as governor, which will include a visit to an air show in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 6:18 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 6:26 pm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said she’s traveling to Europe for her second trade mission there as governor, which will include a visit to an air show in the United Kingdom.

The Republican governor announced she’s traveling to the Farnborough Air Show, which begins July 22, to pitch the state to aerospace companies. Sanders said she will also visit major business partners in Germany.

During the trip, Sanders plans to meet with companies that have a presence in Arkansas such as RTX, Lockheed Martin and Albemarle, and other companies looking to do business with the state, her office said.

Aerospace is the state’s largest industry, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, with more than $850 million in aircraft parts exported in 2023. Sanders’ first overseas trade mission as governor was to the Paris Air Show last year.

“As we cut taxes, grow our workforce, and invest in education, we’re becoming an even more attractive state for investment,” Sanders said in a statement. “This trip will be crucial to getting that news out to some of the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world.”

Sanders’ office said the trip will also include First Gentleman Bryan Sanders, Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald, Economic Development Commission Executive Director Clint O’Neal, Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger and Deputy Chief of Staff Judd Deere along with other economic development commission officials. The trip is being paid for by the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation, Department of Commerce and the governor’s office.

Sanders last year signed a law restricting the public release of records about her travel and security.

The Associated Press

