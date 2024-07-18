British climate protesters who plotted highway shutdown given record harsh prison sentences

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 1:55 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 1:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Five climate activists who planned a protest to cause gridlock and block traffic over four days on a major highway circling London were sentenced Thursday to as much as five years in prison.

The sentences were the harshest terms handed down for a peaceful protest in England, according to Just Stop Oil, the activist group that staged the demonstration.

The group’s disruptive tactics — from tossing tomato soup on Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting at the National Gallery to spraying orange paint on Stonehenge to interrupting the Wimbledon tennis tournament and other sporting events — have earned them a huge amount of attention while also creating many enemies and leading to jail time.

Judge Christopher Hehir added his voice to the long list of critics when he handed down the stiff sentences in Southwark Crown Court.

“The plain fact is that each of you some time ago has crossed the line from concerned campaigner to fanatic,” Hehir told the group. “You have appointed yourselves as sole arbiters of what should be done about climate change.”

The five were convicted of conspiring to cause a public nuisance by plotting over a video call to have dozens of protesters climb over fences on the M25 motorway to draw attention to their cause at the time of getting the U.K. government to not approve new oil, gas or coal projects.

A journalist from The Sun newspaper, who pretended to be interested in joining the protest, provided recordings of the meeting to police.

Prosecutors said 45 people shut down the highway over 120 hours, affecting 700,000 drivers. Policing cost 1.1 million pounds ($1.4 million) and the estimated economic cost was 765,000 pounds ($990,000). One police officer was knocked off his motorcycle and suffered concussion during a protest Nov. 9, 2022, said prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward.

Roger Hallam, 58, a co-founder of Just Stop Oil and the group Extinction Rebellion, was sentenced to five years in prison. The judge called Hallam the “theoretician” and “ideas man” who was at the “highest level of the conspiracy.”

Daniel Shaw, 38, Louise Lancaster, 58, Lucia Whittaker De Abreu, 35, and Cressida Gethin, 22, were given four-year terms.

Just Stop Oil called the prison terms “an obscene perversion of justice … for nothing more than attending a Zoom call.”

Before Thursday, the longest sentence for a peaceful protest had been a three-year term given to Morgan Trowland for scaling the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge over the River Thames to unfurl a Just Stop Oil banner that shut down traffic for 40 hours on the busy crossing east of London in October 2022.

Trowland’s appeal was refused last year by judges who noted that the prison term went well beyond those of people convicted of similar offenses.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

1h ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

1h ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

20h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

20h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

21h ago

2:43
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

We're about to learn a lot more about JD Vance, who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook looks at what impact Vance could have on the Trump campaign and foreign policy.

22h ago

More Videos