Canadians should remind American neighbours of important relationship: ambassador

MILWAUKEE — As Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Republican National Convention, Canada’s ambassador to the United States is urging Canadians to talk to Americans about the countries’ important relationship.

Kirsten Hillman, who is attending the convention, says if Canadians are at the lake with Americans this summer, they should take a moment to talk about how lucky they are to be neighbours, and the prosperity and security it brings both countries.

Tonight will be the first time Trump, who has been confirmed as the Republican presidential candidate, will speak publicly since an assassination attempt at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania.

The convention has invigorated the Republican base behind Trump, and party faithful have said the former president will unify the party and the country.

But some global leaders have expressed worry over the possibility of a second Trump presidency.

The former president has mused about higher tariffs, dropping support for Ukraine and refusing to defend NATO members that don’t meet defence spending targets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press