Chinese-led consortium pulls out of contract to build Cyprus’ first natural gas import terminal

By Menelaos Hadjicostis, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 7:43 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 7:56 am.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Chinese-led consortium on Thursday pulled out of its contract with Cyprus to build the island nation’s first natural gas import terminal over what it says was the Cypriot government’s failure to pay what it owed for work completed this year.

The CPP-Metron Consortium said in a statement that the Cypriot government failed to live up to its commitments to pay up, despite promises made during a March meeting chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides.

“No contractor can be expected to work indefinitely on credit,” the consortium said. “That was not the deal CMC signed up to.”

The Cyprus government has not yet commented on the development.

Work on the 289 million euro ($319 million) terminal on the island’s southern coast began in July 2020 and was scheduled to be completed two years later.

The European Union had pitched in a 101 million euro ($110 million) grant.

Billed as Cyprus’ costliest energy project, it was the crude-dependent island’s first important step to transitioning to cleaner, cheaper natural gas for energy generation. The government had said the terminal would cut power generation costs by 15%-25% and reduce Cyprus’ carbon footprint by 30%.

Cypriot officials also said it would allow for future use of natural gas from fields discovered in waters off Cyprus. ExxonMobil, Chevron, Italy’s Eni and French Total are all licensed to drill for oil and gas off Cyprus’ southern coastline.

The terminal features a tanker ship built in Singapore and refitted to convert liquefied natural gas back into gaseous to use in Cyprus’ main power plant. It also includes a jetty and pipelines to convey the gas to the nearby Vasilikos power plant.

But a string of delays that CPP-Metron blamed on Cyprus’ Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA) held up completion of the work until the consortium decided to pull the plug.

The consortium consists of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering, Metron Energy Applications, Hudong-Zhongua Shipbuilding and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

CPP-Metron accused ETYFA of “weaponizing payments” to complete additional work outside of what was stipulated in the contract, such as a natural gas export facility which it called “unnecessary and premature” and a “product of future ambitions and speculation.”

It also accused ETYFA of throwing up obstacles to Cyprus taking delivery of the tanker ship christened ETYFA Prometheas so that it could begin earning money for the Cypriot government either as a liquefied natural gas carrier or putting it to use in another project elsewhere.

Menelaos Hadjicostis, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

9h ago

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

9h ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

52m ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

11h ago

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

9h ago

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

9h ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

52m ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

13h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

14h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

15h ago

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

19h ago

More Videos