Democrats making a fresh push for Biden to reconsider running in runup to their own party convention

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Biden is returning to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 2:13 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 2:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats worried about President Joe Biden’s ability to win this November are making a renewed push for him to reconsider his reelection bid, using mountains of data, frank conversations and now, his own time off the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID, to encourage a reassessment.

Biden has insisted he is not backing down, adamant that he is the candidate who beat Republican Donald Trump before and will do it again this year. But publicly and privately, key Democrats are sending signals of concern, and some hope he will assess the trajectory of the race and his legacy during this few days’ pause.

Over the past week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries have spoken privately to the president, candidly laying out the views of Democrats on Capitol Hill, including their concerns.

Separately, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, spoke with the president last week armed with fresh data. The campaign chief specifically aired the concerns of frontline Democrats who are seeking election to the House.

And on Wednesday, California Rep. Adam Schiff, a close ally of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, became the highest-profile House Democrat to call for Biden to drop his reelection bid, saying that while the decision is Biden’s alone to make, he believes it’s time to “pass the torch.”

While the tensions over Biden’s ability to carry on a winning campaign subsided some, particularly after the Trump assassination attempt and as the Republican National Convention was underway in Milwaukee, Democrats know they have limited time to resolve the party turmoil after the president’s faltering debate performance last month.

To be sure, many Democrats want Biden to stay in the race. And the Democratic National Committee is pushing ahead with plans for a virtual vote to formally make Biden its nominee in the first week of August, ahead of the Democratic National Convention that begins Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Late Wednesday, ABC News reported new details about Biden’s private meeting over the weekend with Schumer at the president’s beach home in Delaware. It said Schumer told the president it would be “better for the Democratic Party, and better for the country if he were to bow out.”

A Schumer spokesperson called the report “idle speculation. Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden told Schumer, as well as Jeffries, that “he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win, and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100 days agenda to help working families.”

But among Democrats nationwide, nearly two-thirds say Biden should step aside and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. That sharply undercuts Biden’s post-debate claim that “average Democrats” are still with him even if some “big names” are turning on him.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said.

The president, who has spent the past several days campaigning, had already been scheduled to return to his Delaware beach home even before the diagnosis.

Schiff’s announcement brings to nearly 20 the number of Democratic members of Congress calling on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race in the wake of his dismal debate performance against Trump last month.

Schiff said that by bowing out, Biden would “secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.”

Schiff is a prominent Democrat on his own, and his statement will also be watched because of his proximity to Pelosi.

It was Pelosi who revived questions about Biden post-debate, when she said recently that “it’s up to the president” to decide what to do — even though Biden had already fully stated he had no intention of stepping aside. The former House speaker publicly supports the president, but has fielded calls from Democrats since debate night questioning what’s next.

In response to Schiff’s comments, the Biden campaign pointed to what it called “extensive support” for him and his reelection bid from members of Congress in key swing states, as well as from the Congressional Black and Hispanic caucuses. The campaign noted that Biden had been joined on his trip to Nevada this week by nearly a dozen Congressional Black Caucus members.

Still, Schiff’s announcement came after Schumer and Jeffries encouraged the party to delay for a week plans to hold the virtual vote to renominate Biden, which could have taken place as soon as Sunday, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The Democratic National Committee’ s rulemaking arm is set to meet on Friday to discuss how the virtual vote plans will work and to finalize them next week.

“We will not be implementing a rushed virtual voting process, though we will begin our important consideration of how a virtual voting process would work,” Bishop Leah D. Daughtry and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, co-chairs of the rules committee for the Democratic National Convention wrote in a letter Wednesday.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Leah Askarinam contributed to this report.

Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller And Will Weissert, The Associated Press


Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

3h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

3h ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

5h ago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing "mild symptoms" including "general malaise" from the infection, the White House said. Press...

5h ago

