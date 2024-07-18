Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant

Ford is pumping the brakes on EV production in Oakville. Plus, Dollarama's success continues and Levi's finds a new way to make money. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 18, 2024 9:00 am.

Ford Motor Company officials have announced that the Oakville assembly plant will start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks.

In a statement shared Thursday morning, it was announced production was expected to begin in the summer of 2026. To help with production, there will be a $2.3-billion investment to install assembly and integrated stamping operations.

Initial production will focus on conventional models, but plans are underway to build electric models later in the decade.

Plants in Kentucky and Ohio will also see investments to help build the pickup trucks, which Ford executives said are among the company’s most profitable vehicles.

The Ford statement said production of the pickup trucks would increase by up to 100,000 units.

News of the investment came just a few months after the company executives announced electric vehicle production in Oakville would be delayed until 2027.

Unifor, the union representing assembly plant workers in Oakville, said it would have meant a three-year layoff.

Lana Payne, the president of Unifor, said the delayed production was “too long, too disruptive, and too harmful to accept” and the announcement helps address the union’s concerns.

“Since the delay was announced in April 2024, Unifor has been engaged in negotiations with the company to push for additional support mechanisms for workers and an accelerated resumption of production at Oakville,” a Unifor statement issued Thursday morning said.

Ford executives said in April the delay was needed for electric vehicle technology development.

