Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly to visit China after years-long rift

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks with reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons before Question Period, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2024 9:20 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 9:56 am.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is headed to China on Friday at the invitation of Beijing, after years of diplomatic strain following the 2018 detention of two Canadians.

In recent months, China has urged Canada to work on shared priorities and draw less attention to disagreements.

Joly’s visit follows Canadian security officials flagging Chinese interference as the country’s greatest strategic threat, a charge Beijing rejects.

Canadian business leaders have called out Ottawa for being an outlier in restoring high-level dialogue with Chinese leaders, arguing Canada can still raise human-rights concerns while boosting trade.

Yet in a survey last fall of Canadian business leaders, more than half said the risk of China arbitrarily detaining staff was still negatively affecting their business.

In 2018, China arrested Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor following the Vancouver detainment of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Kovrig and Spavor were both convicted of spying in 2021 in closed Chinese courts. Canada and many allies said the process amounted to arbitrary detention on bogus charges in an unaccountable justice system.

The U.S. worked out a deferred prosecution agreement in Meng’s case, allowing for her release, and Beijing permitted the two Michaels, as they came to be known, to fly home in September 2021.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Thursday morning that Joly would meet her counterpart in China to discuss Canada-China relations and security issues.

“As the world faces increasingly complex and intersecting global issues, Canada is committed to engaging pragmatically with a wide range of countries to advance our national interests and uphold our values,” Joly wrote in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

