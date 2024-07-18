Georgia man arraigned on charges of threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray, authorities say

By Jeff Martin, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 4:24 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 4:26 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man was arraigned Thursday on federal charges of threatening to kill the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

John Donovan Woodbury, 34, of the Atlanta area suburb of Roswell, was arraigned in federal court in Atlanta, U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan announced. Woodbury was indicted by a grand jury on charges that he threatened to “assault, kidnap and murder” FBI Director Christopher Wray, court documents state.

The threats were made last month on the internet message board 4chan, authorities said, adding Woodbury posted Wray’s purported home address online and wrote about making the FBI director’s family “fear stepping one foot outside” the home.

Woodbury also posted other statements referring to Wray and others about burning and hanging people, court records show. The indictment does not identify the other individuals.

Court records do not list any attorney for Woodbury who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

“Threats against such public servants, who have dedicated themselves to enforcing our criminal laws, is especially heinous,” Buchanan said in a statement. “Our office will remain steadfast in helping to ensure that public officials are able to carry out their duties free from fear or intimidation.”

Jeff Martin, The Associated Press

