German police detain a suspected stalker ahead of a Taylor Swift concert

Spectators film with their smartphones during singer Taylor Swift's concert in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, July 18, 2024. German police said Thursday that they detained a suspected stalker ahead of the first of three shows by Taylor Swift in the western city of Gelsenkirchen. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 5:06 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 5:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Thursday that they detained a man suspected of stalking Taylor Swift ahead of the first of three shows by the pop star in the western city of Gelsenkirchen.

The man was detained following tips from organizers of the event, police said in a statement. They said he had previously made threats against the singer, German news agency dpa reported. They gave no more details of the man or the background to the incident.

Police said that Wednesday evening’s concert, attended by about 60,000 people, went peacefully.

The American superstar has shows in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as part of her Eras Tour.

Ahead of the concerts, the city put up signs temporarily renaming itself “Swiftkirchen” and honored the singer on a “Walk of Fame” that commemorates local celebrities.

After Gelsenkirchen, Swift plans concerts in two other German cities, Hamburg and Munich.

The Associated Press

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

6h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

6h ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

7h ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

8h ago

