Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman who called 911

Posted July 18, 2024 8:25 am.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman insider her home.

Sonya Massey was killed after Sangamon County deputies responded to her 911 call early on July 6, State’s Attorney John Milhiser said.

A statement from Milhiser doesn’t describe the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Massey’s home in Springfield, 200 miles (322 kilometers) south of Chicago. But he said a review of body-camera video doesn’t support the use of deadly force.

Deputy Sean Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, Milhiser said Wednesday.

Grayson was in custody awaiting a court appearance Thursday. It was unclear if he had an attorney. Calls to Milhiser’s office and the public defender office were unanswered early Thursday.

Sheriff Jack Campbell said Grayson has been fired.

“It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. … With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences,” Campbell said.

As many as 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Springfield NAACP building to express support for Massey, who is Black, and her family.

“I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said following the indictment.

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

9h ago

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

9h ago

Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant
Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant

Production of the Ford F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at the Oakville assembly plant is expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

6m ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

56m ago

