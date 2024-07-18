Israel clear to play in Olympic soccer tournament after FIFA postpones decision on possible ban

By The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 6:16 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 6:27 pm.

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has postponed a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas, clearing the way for the Israeli men’s national team to play at the Paris Olympics.

Soccer’s world governing body had been set to make a decision Saturday at an extraordinary council meeting after asking for an independent legal assessment of the Palestinian proposal two months ago. That decision would have come just four days before the start of the Olympic soccer tournament, where Israel has been drawn into a group with Japan, Mali and Paraguay.

However, FIFA said Thursday that it had pushed back the timeline because “more time is needed to conclude this process with due care and completeness” — meaning a decision is now set to come after the Olympics have finished.

FIFA said both parties had made requests for extensions “to submit their respective positions” and that the independent assessment will now be shared with FIFA by Aug. 31 at the latest.

The men’s Olympic final is set to take place on Aug. 9.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown

A female pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Queen and Sackville streets on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection just before 6 p.m. There's...

1h ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown

A female pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Queen and Sackville streets on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection just before 6 p.m. There's...

1h ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

6h ago

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.
3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.
More Videos