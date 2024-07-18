Jury faults NY railroad — mostly — for 2015 crossing crash that killed 6

FILE - Workers survey the scene of a deadly commuter train accident in Valhalla, N.Y., in which a packed Metro-North Railroad train slammed into a SUV stuck on the tracks and erupted into flames, Feb. 4, 2015. Metro-North Railroad is mostly at fault for the collision, a jury has found in a complex case that lays out how the bill for any damages will be split. (Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News via AP, File)

By Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 6:07 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 6:13 pm.

A commuter railroad is mostly at fault for a fiery and deadly 2015 collision between a train and an SUV at a suburban New York crossing, a jury has found in a verdict that lays out how the bill for any damages will be split.

The verdict, reached Tuesday, held that the Metro-North Railroad bore 71% of the liability for five passengers’ deaths and the injuries of others, and 63% for the death of the SUV driver whose car was on the tracks. The jury faulted train engineer Steven Smalls, a Metro-North employee, and the railroad’s oversight of the line’s electrified third rail.

The jury in White Plains, New York, also found SUV driver Ellen Brody 37% at fault for her own death and 29% for the passengers’ deaths and injuries.

Any damages will be determined at a future trial. No date has been set as yet.

Ben Rubinowitz, a lawyer for the injured passengers, said Thursday they were very pleased with the verdict.

“Hopefully, Metro-North will really manage passengers’ safety better from now on,” he said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the railroad, disagrees with the verdict and is “considering all legal options,” spokesperson Aaron Donovan said.

A lawyer for Brody’s family said he was pleased that the jury agreed that the railroad and engineer were negligent. But he was disappointed at how much blame was apportioned to her.

“When you get into the facts of the case, she really didn’t do anything wrong,” attorney Philip Russotti said.

Messages seeking comment were sent to attorneys for the engineer and others in the complicated case.

A Metro-North train crashed into Brody’s SUV during the evening rush hour on Feb. 3, 2015, at a grade crossing in Valhalla. It’s about 20 miles (32 km) north of New York City.

Brody, a jewelry store employee headed to a business meeting, had driven onto the tracks while navigating backed-up traffic in the dark in an unfamiliar area.

When the crossing gate arm came down onto her SUV, she got out, took a look at the car, got back in and drove further onto the tracks.

The train engineer hit the emergency brake three seconds before the collision, but the train smashed into Brody’s SUV at about 50 mph (80 kph) and pushed it down the track.

A chunk of the railroad’s electrified third rail was ripped off the ground, pierced the SUV’s gas tank and sliced into the train’s first passenger car, carrying flaming debris.

“It was like a spear that was on fire,” Rubinowitz said.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that the design of the power-providing third rail played a role in the deaths and injuries. The board said there was a potential safety problem in the railroad’s lack of a “controlled failure” mechanism that would split up third rails in such situations.

The NTSB concluded that Brody’s actions were the probable cause of the wreck. But her family and attorney maintain that she was thrust into danger by inadequate warning signs, a badly designed crossing, a traffic light that left too little time for cars to clear the tracks ahead of oncoming trains, and the engineer’s failure to slow down as soon as he spotted the reflection of something dark on the tracks ahead.

“All she needed was two or three more seconds” to get across the tracks, Russotti said by phone Thursday.

The injured passengers’ lawyer argued the engineer bore more responsibility than Brody did.

“We kept it very simple: He had the obligation to slow down,” Rubinowitz said by phone.

Smalls, the engineer, testified at the trial that he didn’t know what the reflection was, according to LoHud.com. He told jurors he blew the horn, instead of immediately pulling the brake, for fear that an abrupt halt might hurt passengers.

“I have to relive this every day of my life,” said Smalls, who was injured in the crash. He settled with Metro-North for $1 million in 2019, according to LoHud.com.

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

22m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

4h ago

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

33m ago

Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home
Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the city's west end. Investigators say they were called to the home on Weston Road near Humber Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on July...

29m ago

Top Stories

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

22m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

4h ago

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

33m ago

Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home
Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the city's west end. Investigators say they were called to the home on Weston Road near Humber Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on July...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

4h ago

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

23h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

23h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.
More Videos