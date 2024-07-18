Kenney Grant, founder of iconic West Virginia pizza chain Gino’s, dies

By The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 1:26 pm.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — William Kenneth “Kenney” Grant, the founder and owner of the iconic West Virginia chain Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House, has died. He was 94.

Grant died Wednesday, according to an obituary posted by Beard Mortuary funeral home.

A native of Huntington, Grant founded Gino’s in 1961. He gradually expanded the business, which currently has around 40 locations around West Virginia. Grant also owned several locations of another West Virginia staple, Tudor’s Biscuit World.

Grant remained committed to supporting the Huntington community throughout his life, including the Marshall Artist Series, the arts and entertainment organization for Marshall University.

“Kenney was a visionary, he was not one to be satisfied with being just another pizza place, he always wanted more for his hometown and tried to bring that to them,” the obituary said. “In his attempt to become a successful businessman, Kenney never failed to forget his roots.”

He is survived by three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press

