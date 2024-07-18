Métis Federation adds office space, touts revitalization of downtown Winnipeg

Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand speaks to media after the throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The Manitoba Métis Federation is finalizing the purchase of two more office buildings and a parking lot in the heart of downtown Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2024 1:58 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 2:12 pm.

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Métis Federation is finalizing the purchase of two more office buildings and a parking lot in the heart of downtown Winnipeg.

The buildings are near the major intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street, where the federation bought a former Bank of Montreal building in 2020.

Federation president David Chartrand says it’s part of a plan to revitalize downtown Winnipeg, which has seen office vacancy rates rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chartrand would not reveal how much the federation is paying but says it’s less than the estimated $140 million it would cost to construct new buildings.

He says the federation plans to bring 160 employees downtown from other areas, in addition to staff already downtown.

Chartrand, who has been president since 1997, also says he will work to attract new tenants for the office space.

“Throughout my political career, I’ve made a lot of good friends, a lot of business acquaintances,” Chartrand said Thursday.

“We’re looking at getting the message out there that … this downtown is available for business.”

Artis REIT, the real estate trust that is selling the properties, said it’s happy to see the transaction going through.

“We need more organizations to step up the way that the MMF has done and continues to do, by not only occupying more space, but bringing more people downtown to support the local economy,” said Artis REIT president and CEO Samir Manji.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

1h ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

1h ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

20h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

20h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

21h ago

2:43
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

We're about to learn a lot more about JD Vance, who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook looks at what impact Vance could have on the Trump campaign and foreign policy.

22h ago

More Videos