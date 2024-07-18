Over 3 million steam cleaners are under recall because they can spew hot water and cause burns

This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner. Some 3.3 million steam cleaners are being recalled across North America due to a burn hazard that has resulted in more than 150 injuries reported by consumers. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, Thursday, July 18, 2024, select models of Bissell-branded “Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners” can spew hot water or steam while the products are in use or being heated. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 1:40 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 1:59 pm.

Some 3.3 million steam cleaners are being recalled across North America due to a burn hazard that has resulted in consumers reporting more than 150 injuries.

Select models of Bissell-branded “Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners” can spew hot water or steam while the products are in use or being heated up, according to notices Thursday from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada. That poses a risk of burns to users.

Bissell has received a 183 reports of hot water or steam expelling from the products. That includes 157 reports of minor burns, the regulators noted, with 145 injuries reported in the U.S. and 12 in Canada as of June 4, according to Health Canada.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the now-recalled steam cleaners and contact Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Bissell for a refund or store credit. Impacted customers will have a choice between $60 (CA$82) in store credit or a $40 (CA$55) refund for each.

The recalled steam cleaners, which were made in China, can be identified by model numbers — listed on Bissell’s website. There, consumers can also find more information about registering for the recall and follow instructions for cutting the products’ cord and uploading photos.

On its site, Bissell said that “safety is our top priority,” later adding that the company chose to voluntarily recall these steam cleaners “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Bissell steam cleaners under recall were sold at major retailers including Target and Walmart, as well as online at sites like www.bissell.com and Amazon, from August 2008 through May 2024.

An estimated 3.2 million were purchased in the U.S. Nearly 355,000 were sold in Canada.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

1h ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

1h ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

20h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

20h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

21h ago

2:43
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

We're about to learn a lot more about JD Vance, who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook looks at what impact Vance could have on the Trump campaign and foreign policy.

22h ago

More Videos