Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown
Posted July 18, 2024 6:17 pm.
Last Updated July 18, 2024 6:51 pm.
A female pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Queen and Sackville streets on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection just before 6 p.m.
There’s no word on the injured pedestrian’s age at this point.
Police say the driver remained on the scene.
Queen Street is currently closed eastbound from Parliament Street and westbound from Sackville.
More to come