Police say two dead, one hurt in plane crash and fire at Tofino, B.C., airport

TOFINO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — RCMP say two people are dead after the crash of a small aircraft at the Long Beach Airport in Tofino on Vancouver Island.

Police say a third person has been seriously injured in the crash involving a six-seat aircraft.

Tofino RCMP say they were called to the scene at 12:48 p.m. and information is limited but it appears the plane may have suffered an engine fire during takeoff.

Police say in a news release the injured person was pulled from the plane after it crashed on the runway and has been taken to hospital.

The other two occupants died at the scene.

Tofino RCMP say that officers are working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press