Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Chile near Argentine border, USGS says

By The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 10:38 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 10:42 pm.

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit northern Chile near its border with Argentina on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck at at 9:51 p.m. Chilean time and had a depth of 117 kilometers, according to the USGS. Its epicenter was 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of San Pedro de Atacama, Chile.

Chile is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific and experiences frequent earthquakes. In 2010, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake and subsequent tsunami claimed 526 lives.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

56m ago

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corkville neighbourhood on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Sackville Street just before 6...

1h ago

Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home
Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the city's west end. Investigators say they were called to the home on Weston Road near Humber Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on July...

5h ago

Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation
Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation

A Toronto man is facing 10 charges after he allegedly spray-painted Palestinian and Pride flags and then assaulted a bystander who tried to stop him. Investigators say the suspect was spray painting...

6h ago

Top Stories

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

56m ago

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corkville neighbourhood on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Sackville Street just before 6...

1h ago

Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home
Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the city's west end. Investigators say they were called to the home on Weston Road near Humber Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on July...

5h ago

Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation
Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation

A Toronto man is facing 10 charges after he allegedly spray-painted Palestinian and Pride flags and then assaulted a bystander who tried to stop him. Investigators say the suspect was spray painting...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

4h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

8h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

9h ago

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.
More Videos