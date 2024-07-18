Rally shooter had photos of Trump, Biden and other US officials on his phone, AP sources say

An electronic billboard displays images of former President Donald Trump from his recent rally at the Butler Farm Show, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Alanna Durkin Richer And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 1:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 20-year-old Pennsylvania man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump had photos on his phone of the former Republican president, President Joe Biden and other officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Investigators searching Thomas Matthew Crooks’ devices have also found that the shooter looked up the dates for the Democratic National Convention as well as Trump’s appearances, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition on anonymity to discuss details of the ongoing probe.

He also searched for “major depressive disorder,” according to three people familiar the investigation. But investigators have not yet determined whether he was actually diagnosed with the disorder, one of the people said. Studies have shown that the vast majority of people with mental illnesses are not violent, and experts say most people who are violent do not have mental illnesses.

On a conference call with reporters Sunday, Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh field office, said: “We have no indication of any mental health issues.”

Investigators have been searching for any clues into what motivated Crooks to open fire at Saturday’s campaign rally in attempt to assassinate the GOP presidential nominee. The gunman killed one rallygoer and seriously wounded two others. Trump suffered an ear injury but was not seriously hurt, appearing just days later at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee with a bandage over the wound.

The FBI has said they were investigating it as a potential act of domestic terrorism, but the absence of a clear ideological motive by the man shot dead by the Secret Service has led conspiracy theories to flourish.

Alanna Durkin Richer And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

