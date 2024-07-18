Recount will decide if conservative US Rep. Bob Good loses primary to Trump-backed challenger

FILE - Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill, July 29, 2021. A recount of the votes cast in the Republican primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to determine whether Good or challenger state Sen. John McGuire will be the party's nominee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By Denise Lavoie, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 6:12 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 6:27 pm.

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — A recount of the votes cast in the Republican primary in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District will be held on July 31 to decide whether a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump will hold onto his narrow victory over U.S. Rep. Bob Good, one of the most conservative members of Congress.

Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell II scheduled the recount and set other ground rules for the process during a hearing Thursday in Goochland Circuit Court, where Good filed a recount petition after state elections officials certified state Sen. John McGuire as the winner by 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 ballots cast, or six-tenths of a percentage point.

State law allows Good to seek a recount because McGuire’s margin of victory was less than one percentage point. Because the margin was greater than half a percentage point, Good’s campaign will be required to pay for the recount. Worrell said he has estimated the cost of the recount at $96,500, although he said that amount could change depending on how long the process takes.

If the recount confirms McGuire as the winner, Good would become the first House incumbent nationally to lose a primary challenge this year, with the exception of one race in which two incumbents faced off due to redistricting,

In seeking the recount, Good, who has served in Congress since 2021 and chairs the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, cited what he called voting irregularities in Lynchburg and elsewhere. Elections officials have said the count is accurate and they are confident in the results.

Good, who attended Thursday’s hearing, said he just wants to “do a second look” at the votes to make sure the count is correct.

“I think conservatives across the country and the Commonwealth want to make sure this result is accurate and reflects the true intent of all the voters in this election,” Good said after the hearing.

After Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential contest. Trump endorsed McGuire, a former Navy SEAL, and called Good a backstabber.

Good also alienated the Republican establishment through his efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. A Republican political action committee, Defending Main Street, which almost always spends money to support GOP incumbents, launched a $450,000 ad campaign against Good.

Two attorneys for McGuire who attended the hearing declined to comment afterward.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Gloria Witt in November in a district that tilts conservative.

Worrell appointed two other judges — Judge Christopher Papile of Newport News and J. Christopher Clemens of Salem — to join him on a 3-judge panel that will oversee the recount. Worrell said the vote counting will begin at 7:30 a.m. on July 31 and continue until all the ballots are tallied.

Good’s campaign will receive a refund if the recount results in Good’s victory.

Denise Lavoie, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown

A female pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Queen and Sackville streets on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection just before 6 p.m. There's...

1h ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle downtown

A female pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Queen and Sackville streets on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection just before 6 p.m. There's...

1h ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

6h ago

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.
3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.
More Videos