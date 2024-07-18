‘Startle factor’: Canadian North simulator brings pilot training closer to real thing

Chief pilot Gerald Skocdopole with Canadian North flies the airline's new state-of-the-art Boeing 737NG full-flight simulator in Edmonton, on Wednesday July 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

By Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2024 12:24 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 12:26 pm.

EDMONTON — When Canadian North showed off its new Boeing 737NG flight simulator at Edmonton International Airport this week, it let a few dignitaries try a scenario where the jet flipped upside down and dove nose-first towards an Arctic lake.

The simulator’s cabin is mounted on hydraulic posts, so the nose actually pointed down and the scene outside the windows was so detailed that waves on the lake were visible.

It was unnerving for the non-pilots, and it’s meant to rattle experienced aviators, too.

“It’s to assess the pilot with the startle factor, to make sure that they can recover the airplane,” said Gerald Skocdopole, the airline’s chief 737 pilot.

“We’ve all seen the stories on the news where the pilots hit severe turbulence and lose control of the airplane or (hit) wake turbulence.

“That’s the sort of stuff we train for.”

Later, Skocdopole and Richard de Aguayo, a Canadian North captain and a member of the airline’s training department, flew a scenario where after taking off from Edmonton, the plane struck birds and an engine caught fire. While de Aguayo flew the plane, Skocdopole took to the radio.

“Edmonton Centre, pan, pan, pan, pan. Emergency in progress. Stand by.”

Following that, they performed a landing in Iqaluit with blowing snow. Visibility was down to less than seven kilometres and the runway was slippery.

“We often operate these aircraft to the max of their performance. We are landing on shorter runways than one would see in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Montreal. The weather, the facilities that the airports provide and how rapidly they can remove snow for us (is different),” de Aguayo said.

The simulator was built by Canadian company CAE and is part of a new 9,000-square-metre training centre Canadian North is opening in Edmonton.

It isn’t the airline’s first simulator for a 737. It had another from 2015, but it’s for earlier models of the Boeing jet, And as the airline transitions to new, more efficient versions, pilots had to travel to other cities and use other airlines’ equipment.

It’s not just new pilots who need training. Experienced ones need to regularly recertify on simulators. So the airline says it’s more efficient to buy a new simulator than take flight crews off-line, sometimes for weeks, to enable them to travel for training.

The training centre is in Edmonton because it’s a hub for Canadian North’s operations in the western Arctic, where for many communities, planes are a lifeline to the south.

The new simulator’s level of realism is stark compared with what was available a few decades ago when Skocdopole became a pilot.

“You would just have a black screen with some little green light points on it, and that was it. And you could kind of make out a runway,” he said.

Both pilots agreed the more realistic the simulator, the better prepared a pilot will be.

“You forget that you’re in a simulator. With the motions, with the visuals, with the sounds and the tactile feel that we get are reproduced to such a manner that your heart does get beating,” de Aguayo said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

updated

3h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

26m ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

6m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

2m ago

Top Stories

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

updated

3h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

26m ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

6m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

2m ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

18h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

19h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

19h ago

2:43
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

We're about to learn a lot more about JD Vance, who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook looks at what impact Vance could have on the Trump campaign and foreign policy.

20h ago

More Videos