The Ukrainian army pulls out from another eastern village as Russia smashes defensive positions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP, Pool)

By Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 10:03 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s army has pulled out from the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region, an official said Thursday, surrendering another front-line position as Russian forces blast Ukrainian defenses in a relentless onslaught.

The village was reduced to rubble which “made it impossible to hold the positions there,” Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesperson for local ground forces, told The Associated Press in a written message. He did not say when the pullout occurred.

Russia seized Urozhaine in the early days of the war that began after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Ukrainian troops recaptured it almost a year ago. Russia’s Defense Ministry had claimed its army retook the village several days ago.

Russia has deployed devastating firepower as it pursues a summer offensive that has reduced towns and villages to ruins, denying Ukrainians defensive cover. Despite valiant defending, analysts say, Ukrainian forces are being pushed back in some places along the front line by the bigger and better equipped Kremlin army.

Ukrainian firepower has improved since U.S. lawmakers approved a much-needed military aid package this spring, but it is not yet arriving quickly enough to stop the Russian push, especially in Donetsk.

Leaders from across Europe met in England on Thursday to discuss European security and more help for Ukraine.

Kyiv is employing a bend-but-don’t-break strategy to buy time until it can get more Western weapons and ammunition to the front. By ceding some territory, Ukraine has been able to fight from better defended positions, army officials and analysts say.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

