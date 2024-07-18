Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut at British Open again after 8-over 79 at Royal Troon

Tiger Woods of the United States watches his second shot into the seventh hole during his opening round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Thursday, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

By Ken Maguire, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 4:13 pm.

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Hands on his hips, Tiger Woods looked like a commuter whose train was late.

Woods had sent his drive near the ScotRail line that runs along the 11th hole at Royal Troon. It summed up his opening round at the British Open.

The 15-time major champion’s 8-over 79 on Thursday left him in danger of missing the cut for a third straight time at the Open.

“I didn’t do a whole lot of things right today,” he said. “I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend.”

Woods now has 14 consecutive rounds in the majors without breaking par, dating to a 69 in the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship. This was his highest score to start a major since an 80 in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

His average score in the majors this year is 75.4.

A 79 was also his highest score in the opening round of a British Open. This is his 23rd appearance, dating back to 1995 at St. Andrews, and he’s won it three times (2000, ‘05 and ’06).

There were flashes early, but mostly disappointment for the 48-year-old Woods and his loyal fans.

Woods got the crowd going when he curled in a 36-foot birdie putt at the par-4 third. Cue fist pumps. Hang on, though. He bogeyed the next hole and double-bogeyed the par-3 fifth — forced to play backward out of a bunker — and he was 2 over.

“I made that putt on the third hole, and then I think I had, what, three 3-putts today,” he said. “I didn’t hit my irons very close, and I didn’t give myself a whole lot of looks today.”

After he bogeyed the seventh, he got a shot in the arm from supportive fans as he ascended the walkway to the infamous “ Postage Stamp ” eighth — a 123-yard par 3. He missed the green, though, and after a promising chip he two-putted for another bogey.

Four over at the turn, it got worse at the 11th. He drove the ball into the right bushes near the rail line, then teed off again with a provisional ball in case he couldn’t find the first. He did find it, incurred a penalty, took a drop and played out. It ended in another double bogey.

The next two holes went bogey-birdie and Woods closed out his round with back-to-back bogeys.

Woods, who has had four surgeries on his lower back, has failed to reach the weekend in three of his last four appearances at the British Open.

He’s played all four majors for the first time since 2019.

“I’m physically feeling a lot better than I did at the beginning of the year,” Woods said. “At the end of last year, it was tough, and I haven’t played a whole lot.

“As the year has gone on, I have gotten better. I just wish I could have played a little bit more,” he added, “but I’ve been saving it for the majors just in case I do something pretty major and then take myself out of it. Hopefully next year will be a little bit better than this year.”

Xander Schauffele carded a 69 and had an up-close look at Woods’ performance all day playing in the same group.

“I’m sure he’d like to prep more at home if his body would allow it,” Schauffele said. “This is all stuff — I’m not sure he tells you guys this stuff or not. But as a tour pro now, I kind of know what goes into it and what needs to be done to play at a high level. If your body is not letting you do it, it’s just frustrating. I’m sure he’s trying to figure that out.”

By only playing majors, Schauffele added, Woods is “making it as hard on himself as possible, and I know he’s hard on himself too. It’s just hard. I think he’s just learning. He’s got to learn a little bit more about his body, what he can and can’t do.”

Woods, Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay have a quick turnaround for round two: They tee off at 9:25 a.m. local time (0825 GMT) on Friday.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Ken Maguire, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

38m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

3h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

57m ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

Top Stories

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Bob Newhart, the deadpan accountant-turned-comedian who became one of the most popular TV stars of his time after striking gold with a classic comedy album, has died at 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist,...

38m ago

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

3h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

57m ago

Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts
Deputy mayor wants to rename downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during Toronto concerts

Jennifer McKelvie's motion to rename the route between the Rogers Centre and Nathan Phillips Square will be considered on July 25.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

22h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

23h ago

2:43
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?
Who is Trump's running mate JD Vance?

We're about to learn a lot more about JD Vance, who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook looks at what impact Vance could have on the Trump campaign and foreign policy.

23h ago

More Videos