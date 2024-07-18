THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Rats! How Ontario failed where Alberta succeeded

Rat
A white rat is seen in this undated image. Photo: Tambako the Jaguar/Unsplash. CC CY-ND Tambako 2016

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted July 18, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 8:09 am.

Five years ago, the City of Toronto warned about an explosive growth in its rat population and planned to study it. Now, both Toronto and Ottawa are desperate for a plan to tackle their highly visible rodent problems. But nothing’s worked yet.

Sheila Reid is a reporter who wrote about rats for The Canadian Press.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think much has really moved in terms of a coordinated city-wide rat prevention program,” says Reid.

Meanwhile, Alberta has been “rat-free” for decades, and the woman in charge of keeping the province that way has some thoughts about more experimental methods that might be considered.

So, how does Alberta do it? Why can’t Ontario cities emulate their methods? And why does it seem like rats are everywhere in (most) big cities right now?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Top Stories

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

9h ago

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

9h ago

Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant
Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant

Production of the Ford F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at the Oakville assembly plant is expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

5m ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

55m ago

