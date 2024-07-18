Vietnam’s President To Lam becomes caretaker of Communist Party while chief Trong focuses on health

FILE - Vietnamese President To Lam speaks during a press briefing with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, on June 20, 2024. To Lam on Thursday July 18, 2024 became the caretaker of the Communist Party because of party chief Nguyen Phu Trong's poor health, the party said in a statement. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool, File)

By Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 6:14 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 6:26 am.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese President To Lam on Thursday became the caretaker of the Communist Party because of party chief Nguyen Phu Trong’s poor health, the party said in a statement.

Nguyen Phu Trong, who was elected to a third term as general secretary in 2021, has dominated Vietnamese politics since he became party chief in 2011. He is an ideologue who views corruption as the gravest threat facing the party.

As Vietnam’s top security official, Lam led Trong’s sweeping anti-graft campaign until May, when he became president following the resignation of his predecessor, who stood down after being caught by the campaign.

Lam is widely viewed as the top candidate to replace Trong when the latter’s term ends in 2026. He spent over four decades in the Ministry of Public Security before becoming the minister in 2016 and had been a key figure in the execution of anti-corruption measures.

The party’s powerful Politburo has now asked Lam to “preside over the work of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat,” according to a statement from the party’s central office.

The statement also confirmed Trong’s ill health which had long been rumored but didn’t give any further details.

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

7h ago

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

8h ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

8h ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

10h ago

