What to watch as the Republican National Convention enters its fourth day in Milwaukee

California delegate T. Tran holds his phone with an image of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump as he waits before the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

Posted July 18, 2024 12:20 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 12:26 am.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican National Convention culminates Thursday with former President Donald Trump expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination, achieving a comeback four years in the making and anticipated even more in the past week in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt.

Trump is expected to accept his third consecutive party nod in prime time before thousands of supporters at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

How he approaches the speech in light of his injury at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, will be closely watched.

Here’s what to know about his speech and the final day of the convention.

Trump says he’s rewritten his remarks

Republicans throughout the week in Milwaukee have suggested the combative former president take a gentler tone in light of the shooting and have suggested the crisis provides a chance to de-escalate the divisive political rhetoric that has marked the 2024 campaign.

Trump told the Washington Examiner that he had rewritten his acceptance speech in the wake of the Saturday shooting, emphasizing a call for national unity.

“The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger,” he said. “Had this not happened, this would’ve been one of the most incredible speeches,” aimed mostly at the policies of President Joe Biden.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now,” he said.

Any such dialing down by Trump will come before a delegation, many of whom have been moved by Trump’s own defiant words in the grasp of U.S. Secret Service agents Saturday, and have sparked their echo in the form of chants of “fight, fight, fight.”

“I do believe that after going through that his message will be better, and I do think he will appeal to our better emotions,” Pennsylvania Republican Party Chairman Lawrence Tabas said. “He has an enormous compassion and empathy that doesn’t always come through.”

His family will be there, but not everyone will speak

Unlike most national conventions, Trump’s wife Melania and daughter Ivanka who both spoke at the previous two conventions are not expected to address the convention but are expected to attend.

Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, ended the program Tuesday with a speech about Trump’s personal warmth and love for his family.

The full program will be released later Thursday

Convention organizers have been releasing each evening’s full list of speakers later each morning.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

2h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

3h ago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press...

3h ago

Top Stories

Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
Two deaths in listeriosis outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Two people have died after an outbreak of listeriosis trigged a national recall of certain plant-based milks, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday. Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk,...

2h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding
'Challenging day': Better infrastructure crucial as Toronto cleans up after widespread flooding

Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power. Chow...

3h ago

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” including “general malaise” from the infection, the White House said. Press...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

7h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

12h ago

4:09
New requirements for travellers bringing their dog to the U.S.
New requirements for travellers bringing their dog to the U.S.

New rules will soon take effect for those looking to bring their dog to the United States. Glen McGregor has details on the paperwork you'll soon need.

8h ago

2:45
Rain potential continues through the evening and Wednesday
Rain potential continues through the evening and Wednesday

After a month's worth of rain dropped on Toronto Tuesday, it may not be over yet. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos